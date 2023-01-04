New Suit - Copyright

Retail clothing chain Zara and other plaintiffs filed a copyright infringement lawsuit against Thiliko LLC, Queenie Williams and Qianru Williams on Wednesday in New York Southern District Court. The suit, brought by Kilpatrick Townsend & Stockton, accuses the defendants of purchasing Zara clothing and removing the labels and tags, then reselling the clothing at higher prices with Thiliko labels and tags. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 1:23-cv-00047, Industria de Diseo Textil S.A. et al. v. Thilik LLC et al.

Retail & Consumer Goods

January 04, 2023, 7:58 PM