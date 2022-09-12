New Suit

Clark Hill and other counsel filed a lawsuit Monday in New Jersey District Court accusing defendants of misappropriating over $1.5 million in investor funds. The suit was filed on behalf of Indigo Investment Group, which alleges that Tony Derosa-Grund and Sonja E. DeRosa-Grund used the funds, intended for investment in blockchain technology, to purchase real property. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 3:22-cv-05498, Indigo Investment Group v. Derosa-Grund et al.

Cryptocurrency

September 12, 2022, 3:05 PM