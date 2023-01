New Suit - Contract

Bryan Cave Leighton Paisner filed a breach-of-contract lawsuit Friday in Kansas District Court on behalf of agricultural technology company Indigo AG. The suit, which pursues claims against Summit AG and other defendants, centers on a dispute involving a marketplace seller agreement. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 2:23-cv-02036, Indigo Ag, Inc. et al v. Summit AG, LLC et al.

Agriculture

January 27, 2023, 7:03 PM