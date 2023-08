News From Law.com

A federal grand jury indicted a former office manager of a San Francisco-based law firm on charges that the San Mateo man embezzled more than $1.1 million from the firm. A July 25 indictment against Jairo Tomas Santos alleges that Santos obtained about 806 checks from the unnamed firm's Wells Fargo account and deposited them to his own accounts at the bank between March 2016 and February 2023.

