Plaintiffs firms have now filed at least 10 lawsuits under the Adult Survivors Act against multiple New York Hospitals and urologist Darius Paduch, who was criminally charged in April with sexually abusing patients. The actions on behalf of nearly 30 plaintiffs variously allege claims including assault, intentional infliction of emotional distress, against Paduch and negligent hiring and supervision by the medical facilities.

New York

October 11, 2023, 4:59 PM

