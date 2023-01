Removed To Federal Court

Faegre Drinker Biddle & Reath and Covington & Burling removed a lawsuit against TikTok and its parent company ByteDance to Indiana Northern District Court on Friday. The suit, filed by the Office of the Indiana State Attorney General and Cooper & Kirk, accuses TikTok of misleading consumers about the risks of the Chinese government accessing and exploiting the users' data. The case is 1:23-cv-00012, Indiana v. TikTok Inc et al.

Internet & Social Media

January 07, 2023, 8:49 PM