New Suit - Trademark

Indiana Ticket Co., which manufactures printed tickets for raffles, dinners and other events, and its distributor Muncie Novelty sued Carewon LLC and Vu Nguyen for trademark infringement on Thursday in Texas Eastern District Court. The suit, filed by Barnes & Thornburg, accuses the defendants of reselling the plaintiffs' tickets on Amazon without permission as well as selling counterfeit tickets using the plaintiffs' trademark and logo. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 4:23-cv-00632, Indiana Ticket Co. Inc. et al. v. Carewon LLC et al.

Industrial, Chemicals & Materials

July 06, 2023, 5:25 PM

Plaintiffs

Indiana Ticket Company, Inc.

Muncie Novelty Company, Inc.

Plaintiffs

Barnes & Thornburg

defendants

Carewon, LLC

Vu Nguyen

nature of claim: 840/over trademark claims