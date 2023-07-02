Indiana Supreme Court Allows Total Abortion Ban To Proceed, ...

News From Law.com

The Indiana Supreme Court issued Friday its opinion siding against several abortion providers who sued the state's Medical Licensing Board, challenging Indiana Senate Bill 1's terminating licensures of abortion clinics which effectively bans the procedure. Last summer, the General Assembly passed the bill later signed by Gov. Eric Holcomb, broadly prohibiting abortion save for three circumstances. The exceptions are when an abortion is necessary either to save a woman's life or prevent a "serious health risk," when there is a lethal fetal anomaly, or when pregnancy results from rape or incest.

July 02, 2023, 8:38 PM

