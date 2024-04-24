Alex J. Kaplan has entered an appearance for Agilon Health and other defendants in a pending securities class action. The complaint, filed April 2 in New York Southern District Court by Robbins Geller Rudman & Dowd, accuses the defendants of failing to disclose that marginal costs of providing health care nearly tripled in 2023 compared to 2022 as patients who had delayed obtaining elective procedures and other medical treatment during the COVID-19 pandemic began seeking treatment again, resulting in declining profitability. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Vernon S. Broderick, is 1:24-cv-02506, Indiana Public Retirement System v. agilon health, inc. et al.
Banking & Financial Services
April 24, 2024, 9:17 AM