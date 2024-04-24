Who Got The Work

Alex J. Kaplan has entered an appearance for Agilon Health and other defendants in a pending securities class action. The complaint, filed April 2 in New York Southern District Court by Robbins Geller Rudman & Dowd, accuses the defendants of failing to disclose that marginal costs of providing health care nearly tripled in 2023 compared to 2022 as patients who had delayed obtaining elective procedures and other medical treatment during the COVID-19 pandemic began seeking treatment again, resulting in declining profitability. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Vernon S. Broderick, is 1:24-cv-02506, Indiana Public Retirement System v. agilon health, inc. et al.

Banking & Financial Services

April 24, 2024, 9:17 AM

Plaintiffs

Indiana Public Retirement System

Plaintiffs

Robbins Geller Rudman & Dowd

defendants

agilon health, inc.

Agilon Health, Inc.

BofA Securities, Inc.

Clayton, Dubilier & Rice, LLC

Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC

J.P. Morgan Securities LLC

Clay Richards

Derek L. Strum

Glenn Sobotka

Michael L. Smith

Michelle A. Gourdine

Ravi Sachdev

Richard J. Schnall

Ronald A. Williams

Sharad Mansukani

Steven J. Sell

Timothy S. Bensley

William Wulf

defendant counsels

Sidley Austin

nature of claim: 850/over alleged violations of federal securities laws