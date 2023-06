New Suit - Contract

Indiana Oakland Arc filed a breach-of-contract lawsuit against TFV Associates Investors and Thomas F. Verrichia on Thursday in Pennsylvania Eastern District Court. The suit, over the disputed terms of a real estate partnership, was brought by Duane Morris. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 2:23-cv-02292, Indiana Oakland Arc LLC v. TFV Associates Investors LP et al.

Real Estate

June 15, 2023, 4:22 PM

