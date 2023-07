Removed To Federal Court

Attorneys at Barnes & Thornburg on Monday removed a subrogation lawsuit against Whirlpool, the home appliance manufacturer, to Indiana Southern District Court. The suit, over property damage arising from an allegedly faulty refrigerator, was filed by McNeely Law on behalf of Indiana Farm Bureau Insurance. The case is 4:23-cv-00120, Indiana Farm Bureau Insurance v. Whirlpool Corporation.

Retail & Consumer Goods

July 17, 2023, 6:10 PM

Plaintiffs

Indiana Farm Bureau Insurance

defendants

Whirlpool Corporation

defendant counsels

Barnes & Thornburg

nature of claim: 385/over property damage arising from an allegedly faulty product