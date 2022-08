News From Law.com International

Luthra and Luthra Law Offices, one of India's oldest and most prominent law firms, has come under intense scrutiny over the past three years, subjected to questions about the sustainability of its structure and business model as well as about the firm's founding partner, Rajiv Luthra, and his management of the firm. Now the firm is claiming to have been transformed.

Legal Services

August 17, 2022, 6:29 PM