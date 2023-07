New Suit - Insurance

Cincinnati Insurance and other claimants were named in a complaint for declaratory relief Friday in Texas Southern District Court. The case was brought by Dentons on behalf of Indian Harbor Insurance in connection with underlying litigation involving a drowning incident. The case is 4:23-cv-02671, Indian Harbor Insurance Company v. Williams Acmi Ventures, L.P. et al.

Insurance

July 21, 2023, 1:52 PM

Plaintiffs

Indian Harbor Insurance Company

Plaintiffs

Dentons

defendants

Cincinnati Insurance Company

Hidden Lakes Development Partners, L.P.

Williams Acmi Ventures, L.P.

nature of claim: 110/over an insurance coverage dispute