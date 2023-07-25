Phelps Dunbar filed an insurance lawsuit Tuesday in Texas Southern District Court on behalf of Indian Harbor Insurance Co. The suit, which pursues claims against the estate of Luis Angel Rivera Anaya and other defendants, seeks a declaration that the plaintiff has no duty to indemnify the defendants in an underlying wrongful death dispute. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 4:23-cv-02714, Indian Harbor Insurance Company v. Micheladas Gto, Inc. et al.
Insurance
July 25, 2023, 3:44 PM