New Suit - Insurance

Phelps Dunbar filed an insurance lawsuit Tuesday in Texas Southern District Court on behalf of Indian Harbor Insurance Co. The suit, which pursues claims against the estate of Luis Angel Rivera Anaya and other defendants, seeks a declaration that the plaintiff has no duty to indemnify the defendants in an underlying wrongful death dispute. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 4:23-cv-02714, Indian Harbor Insurance Company v. Micheladas Gto, Inc. et al.

Insurance

July 25, 2023, 3:44 PM

Plaintiffs

Indian Harbor Insurance Company

Plaintiffs

Phelps Dunbar

defendants

Ariana Garcia-Cerda

Maria Epifania Anaya Sanchez

Micheladas Gto, Inc.

nature of claim: 110/over an insurance coverage dispute