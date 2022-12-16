New Suit

Mound Cotton Wollan & Greengrass filed an insurance coverage lawsuit Friday in New York Eastern District Court on behalf of Indian Harbor Insurance Company, as successor in interest to Catlin Specialty Insurance Company. The suit takes aim at the Hunt Corporation. The court action seeks a declaration that Harbor has no duty to indemnify Hunt in an underlying lawsuit. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 1:22-cv-07665, Indian Harbor Insurance Company, as successor in interest to Catlin Specialty Insurance Company v. The Hunt Corporation.

Insurance

December 16, 2022, 2:05 PM