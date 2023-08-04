Indian-American Engineer Says He Was Fired by Defense Contra...

News From Law.com

An Indian-American engineer says he was fired last year from his long-time job with a missile defense contractor's Alabama office after he was heard speaking Hindi on a video call, according to a federal lawsuit he filed against the company. Anil Varshney, 78, filed a civil rights lawsuit in the Northern District of Alabama against Parsons Corporation and U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd J. Austin, whose department oversees the United States Missile Defense Agency, AL.com reported Monday.

Alabama

August 04, 2023, 6:45 PM

