When India announced that foreign law firms will now be able to set up shop in the country, even firms that had long eyed the market were caught off guard, writes Jessica Seah in the Asia Legal Briefing. But now they are trying to figure out their next steps. Who will move in? And what will their India operations look like?

March 22, 2023, 10:12 PM

