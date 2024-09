News From Law.com

India-based legal tech startup Jhana.AI announced that it raised $1.6 million in a funding round led by venture capital firm Together Fund, with participation from Shyamal Anadkat, an angel investor who is a member of the Applied AI team at OpenAI and Scott Davis, a former chief technology officer at the cloud company VMware, among others.

AI & Automation

September 25, 2024, 11:49 AM