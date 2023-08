News From Law.com International

In the recent case of Tomorrow Sales Agency Ltd v SBS Holdings Inc, a Division Bench of the Delhi High Court ruled that those who provide third-party funding are not liable to pay adverse awards in arbitration claims. This is a landmark ruling which will change the landscape of arbitration in India, and is indicative of a shift in the Indian legal system to become more conducive to arbitration and mediation.

