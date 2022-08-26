Independent Texas Pharmacies Want MDL in Fight Against Optum...

News From Law.com

A group of independent Texas pharmacies are awaiting word from the state Multi-District Litigation Panel on whether it will agree to consolidate 18 lawsuits filed by pharmacy benefit manager OptumRx to compel arbitration. The OptumRx lawsuits were filed in 16 counties against 22 defendants during the March-June period. They follow a pattern that has played out in states across the nation, where independent pharmacies have protested OptumRx's reimbursement practices. The enforceability of this arbitration clause has repeatedly been held in other states--in both state and federal courts--to be unconscionable and unenforceable, the petition notes.

Biotech & Pharmaceuticals

August 26, 2022, 3:12 PM