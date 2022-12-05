New Suit - Trademark

Independence Health Group and Independence Blue Cross filed a trademark infringement lawsuit against Independence Underwriting Partners on Monday in Pennsylvania Eastern District Court. The suit, filed by Morgan Lewis & Bockius, accuses the defendant of misappropriating the 'Independence' mark to offer competing health insurance services. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 2:22-cv-04825, Independence Health Group Inc. et al. v. Independence Underwriting Partners LLC.

Health Care

December 05, 2022, 6:49 PM