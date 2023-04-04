New Suit - Contract

Expeditors Intl. of Washington, a global logistics company headquartered in Seattle, was slapped with a breach-of-contract lawsuit Tuesday in Washington Western District Court. The court action, alleging damages sustained by an MRI while in transit to China, was filed by Nicoll Black & Feig PLLC on behalf of Indemnity Insurance Company of North America. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 2:23-cv-00507, Indemnity Insurance Company of North America v. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc.

Transportation & Logistics

April 04, 2023, 3:22 PM

Plaintiffs

Indemnity Insurance Company of North America

Nicoll Black & Feig PLLC

defendants

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc.

nature of claim: 190/for alleged breach of contract