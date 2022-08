Removed To Federal Court

Attorneys at Faegre Drinker Biddle & Reath on Tuesday removed an ERISA lawsuit against Massachusetts Mutual Life Insurance to Florida Middle District Court. The suit, which pertains to the abrupt stop of disability benefit payments, was filed by Tucker Law Group on behalf of Robert Indelicato. The case is 8:22-cv-02000, Indelicato v. Massachusetts Mutual Life Insurance Company.

Insurance

August 31, 2022, 6:01 AM