Indefinite Medicaid Vendor Audits? Texas Supreme Court Expre...

Justices on the Texas Supreme Court struggled with a state agency's stance that it can conduct audits indefinitely on vendors handling Medicaid applications, despite a one-year statutory deadline. During oral argument Wednesday, the court heard Image API LLC v. Young, a case where an vendor for the Health and Human Services Commission conducted an audit in 2016 for services rendered by Image API from 2010-2011. After an external auditor hired by the commission found the vendor owed $440,986 in unauthorized expenses, Image API sued HHSC Executive Commissioner Cecile Young, claiming the type audit conducted was untimely and an ultra vires act.

Government

November 29, 2023, 1:52 PM

