Lawyers representing one of the six workers who died in a Georgia poultry plant incident have filed a motion for spoliation in the case, claiming the defense destroyed key evidence at another plant.On Dec. 2, plaintiff attorneys in Maria Piedad Gabrera Galicia et al, v. Messer Gas LLC, et al filed the motion in Gwinnett County State Court, where the original lawsuit was filed.

Georgia

December 22, 2022, 3:22 PM