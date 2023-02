Removed To Federal Court

Lawyers at McGlinchey Stafford on Tuesday removed a wrongful foreclosure lawsuit against Freedom Mortgage Corp. to California Eastern District Court. The suit was filed by CDLG PC on behalf of Anthony J. Indalecio. The case is 1:23-cv-00263, Indalecio v. Freedom Mortgage Corp.

Real Estate

February 21, 2023, 8:34 PM