Who Got The Work

Attorneys from Rivkin Radler have stepped in to represent Sun Pharmaceutical Industries in a pending patent infringement lawsuit. The case was filed June 11 in New Jersey District Court by Finnegan, Henderson, Farabow, Garrett & Dunner and Gibbons on behalf of Incyte, a pharmaceutical company focused on the treatment of cancer and autoimmune conditions. The suit, asserting a single patent pertaining to Olumiant, an alopecia areata treatment, contends that the defendant's new drug application, which seeks FDA approval for the marketing and sale of a generic version of the plaintiff's product, will violate the plaintiff's asserted patent. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Esther Salas, is 2:24-cv-06944, Incyte Corporation et al v. Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. et al.

Biotech & Pharmaceuticals

June 26, 2024, 12:15 PM

Plaintiffs

Incyte Corporation

Incyte Holdings Corporation

Plaintiffs

Gibbons

Defendants

Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.

Sun Pharmaceutical Industries, Inc.

defendant counsels

Rivkin Radler

Nature of Claim: 830/over patent claims