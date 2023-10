News From Law.com

Voters in the upcoming Nov. 7 general election will have the choice of three candidates for Queens district attorney: former Judge George Grasso, incumbent DA Melinda Katz, and criminal defense attorney Michael Mossa. Grasso is reprising his primary campaign, where he fell short of securing the Democratic Party nomination. Mossa's critique centers on rising anger he ties to a rise in "quality-of-life" crimes.

New York

October 26, 2023, 11:47 AM

