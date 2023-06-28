Incumbent DA Upended in Broome County; Sullivan County Inter...

News From Law.com

In a pair of key upstate New York Republican primaries for district attorney, longtime defense attorney F. Paul Battisti ousted incumbent Broome County District Attorney Mike Korchak, while in Sullivan County, a Democrat who found his way onto the ballot as a result of a Wilson-Pakula exemption won by a wide margin. The Democrat, Sullivan County acting DA Brian Conaty, who has been in the temporary role in the Catskills region county since January, bested Sullivan Deputy County Attorney Thomas Cawley, with Conaty winning by a nearly three-quarter margin.

New York

June 28, 2023, 1:06 PM

