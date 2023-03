News From Law.com

U.S. District Judge Lewis Kaplan of the Southern District of New York on Thursday took the unusual step of ordering that the jury in an upcoming civil trial involving former President Donald Trump will be anonymous, citing Trump's attacks against "courts, judges, various law enforcement officials and other public officials, and even individual jurors in other matters."

New York

March 23, 2023, 5:28 PM

