Incredibly Proud: Atlanta Bar Association Names Cheng First ...

The Atlanta Bar Association (ABA) has elected Amy B. Cheng as its first person of Asian, Asian American and Pacific Islander (AAPI) descent to serve as its president. The ABA, which is turning 135 this year, announced the news in an April 20 news release. Cheng is a partner with Nelson Mullins Riley & Scarborough's Atlanta office. The ABA was founded in 1888, and its members include lawyers, law students, patent agents, legal assistants and more law industry professionals.

Georgia

May 01, 2023, 2:15 PM

