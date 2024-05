News From Law.com

A federal judge in Philadelphia hit Ikea with sanctions Monday for destroying evidence in a series of age discrimination class actions against the company. U.S. District Judge Anita Brody of the Eastern District of Pennsylvania held that Ikea significantly prejudiced plaintiffs by deleting the email accounts of several high-ranking former employees and failing to produce key documents during discovery.

May 07, 2024, 4:47 PM

