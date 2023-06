News From Law.com

When Martin Law partner Alfred Carlson officially steps into his role as president of the Philadelphia Trial Lawyers Association, he will be one of the few workers' compensation attorneys to lead the organization since its 1959 inception. According to Carlson, that unique background has given him solid connections within the bar that will serve him well in his term as president, which officially begins July 1.

June 29, 2023, 4:51 PM

