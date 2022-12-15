Incoming Phila. Bar Chancellor Has Sights on Access-to-Justi...

News From Law.com

Incoming Philadelphia Bar Association chancellor Marc Zucker said his upcoming term comes at "a critical inflection point" for taking stock of access-to-justice issues in the city. He said one of his priorities in his new role will be to examine current realities surrounding the United States' soon-to-be-60-year-old right to criminal counsel. Zucker, a partner at Weir Greenblatt Pierce who handles complex commercial litigation, was introduced as the Philadelphia Bar Association's 96th chancellor at the organization's annual meeting Thursday, taking over for outgoing chancellor Wesley Payne IV.

Government

December 15, 2022, 3:09 PM