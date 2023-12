News From Law.com

Jennifer Coatsworth, incoming chancellor of the Philadelphia Bar Association, said her upcoming term will be focused on increasing the organization's diversity, equity and inclusion efforts. She said the association's 2024 programs, which include a diversity summit and the creation of a new diversity section, will build on initiatives the organization has already put in motion.

Legal Services

December 14, 2023, 9:58 AM

