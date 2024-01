News From Law.com

Melanie Wilson will become the 2024 Association of American Law Schools president when 2023 AALS President Mark Alexander, the Arthur J. Kania dean and professor of law at Villanova University Charles Widger School of Law, hands over the reins during the AALS's annual meeting being held from Jan. 3-6 in Washington, D.C.

January 03, 2024, 11:00 AM

