News From Law.com International

Embattled U.K. listed law firm Ince has suffered another partner departure, with its capital markets head joining Womble Bond Dickinson. Rebecca Ferguson, who was at Ince for almost a decade and prior to that at legacy firm Davenport Lyons, which was acquired by Ince following its administration in 2014.

Legal Services

February 22, 2023, 4:58 AM