News From Law.com International

More than 150 years after it came into being, one of the most storied legal advisers in the global shipping trade is taking its final breath. Within the next couple of days, Ince & Co, once a £100 million law firm, will be no more. For many, the firm's end has been a qualmish, years-long crawl towards the inevitable.

September 28, 2023, 5:34 AM

