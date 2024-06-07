Who Got The Work

Joseph R. Re, Joshua Stowell and Nicholas Belair from Knobbe, Martens, Olson & Bear have entered appearances for Imperative Care Inc. in a pending patent infringement lawsuit. The case, filed May 22 in California Northern District Court by Perkins Coie on behalf of Inari Medical Inc., asserts eight patents relating to the plaintiff's aspiration-based mechanical thrombectomy devices. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Sallie Kim, is 3:24-cv-03117, Inari Medical, Inc. v. Imperative Care, Inc. et al.

Biotech & Pharmaceuticals

June 07, 2024, 10:39 AM

Plaintiffs

Inari Medical, Inc.

Plaintiffs

Perkins Coie

defendants

Imperative Care, Inc.

Truvic Medical, Inc.

defendant counsels

Knobbe, Martens, Olson & Bear

nature of claim: 830/over patent claims