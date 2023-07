New Suit

Wells Fargo, Randstad USA and other defendants were sued by a pro se plaintiff on Thursday in North Carolina Western District Court. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 3:23-cv-00391, Inamanamelluri v. Wells Fargo et al.

Banking & Financial Services

July 01, 2023, 8:41 PM

Plaintiffs

Nagasaigoutham Inamanamelluri

defendants

Wells Fargo

Apex Systems

Collabeva

K-Force Inc.

Mitchell Martin

Randstad

nature of claim: 890/