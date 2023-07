Removed To Federal Court

Lawyers at Hall Booth Smith on Monday removed a personal injury lawsuit against Maria K. Fitzgerald, Anne F. Mester and Mark S. Mester to South Carolina District Court. The complaint was filed by Uricchio, Howe, Krell, Jacobson, Toporek & Keith on behalf of Seth Inabinet, who claims that he was assaulted when trying to remove his girlfriend from Mester's home. The case is 2:23-cv-03412, Inabinet v. Mester et al.

South Carolina

July 19, 2023, 4:42 AM

Plaintiffs

Seth Inabinet

Plaintiffs

Uricchio Howe Krell Jacobson Toporek Theos And Keith

defendants

Anne F. Mester

Maria K. Fitzgerald

Mark S. Mester

defendant counsels

Hall Booth Smith

nature of claim: 360/for personal injury claims