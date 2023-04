News From Law.com

Revenue ticked up at Akin Gump Strauss Hauer & Feld in 2022, continuing a 13-year streak, but profits per equity partner dropped by 16.7%, as expenses grew with aggressive lateral hiring in strategic areas."We look at 2022 as a year of investment," said Kim Koopersmith, a partner in New York who is chairperson of the firm.

Legal Services - Large Law

April 07, 2023, 11:54 AM

nature of claim: /