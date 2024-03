News From Law.com

Paying close attention to its personnel and head count expenses, Perkins Coie weathered a rough start to last year, including making staff layoffs in February 2023 and associates deferrals later that year. Despite the head count reductions, Perkins Coie hit an all-time high for revenue, up to $1.21 billion, and saw its profits per equity partner jump 7.6%, even with an equity tier expansion.

