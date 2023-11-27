In What Could Be a Trend, Ransomware Operation Files SEC Com...

News From Law.com

Ransomware operation AlphV/BlackCat has filed a U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission complaint against one of its alleged victims, MeridianLink, for not complying with the four-day rule to disclose a cyberattack. The threat actor listed the software company on its data leak with a threat that it would leak allegedly stolen data unless a ransom is paid within 24 hours. MeridianLink provides digital solutions for financial organizations such as banks, credit unions and mortgage lenders.

November 27, 2023, 4:54 PM

