In Ultra-Dynamic AI Environment, More Law Firms Are Launchin...

News From Law.com

Last year, everyone was talking about artificial intelligence. This year, Big Law is looking for results, with many major players announcing the creation of AI practice and strategy teams over the last few weeks. Husch Blackwell, Winston & Strawn and Norton Rose Fulbright are a few of the firms that have officially launched AI groups during Q1 of 2024 amid a dynamic environment of increased client interest and a surge of AI and IP-related cases hitting courts. According to Rudy Telscher, an intellectual property litigation partner at Husch Blackwell who co-chairs its AI team of lawyers and data science experts, clients from 'across the spectrum' are looking for advice, from how to use the technology in conjunction with hiring decisions, to what kinds of IP exposures are inherent in using AI to generate content.

AI & Automation

March 07, 2024, 2:54 PM

nature of claim: /