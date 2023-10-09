In Trial Openings, Plaintiffs Present New Allegations About ...

Breaking News From Law.com

Plaintiffs' lawyers in San Diego and St. Louis presented new allegations in trials this month that several ingredients in Roundup cause cancer. Previous trials focused on glyphosate, the pesticide's active ingredient. Monsanto, owned by Bayer, is represented by Arnold & Porter and Evans Fears in San Diego, and Goldman Ismail and Nelson Mullins in St. Louis. Plaintiffs' firms in San Diego are Clark, Love & Hutson and Kiesel Law, and, in St. Louis, Frazer PLC and OnderLaw.

October 09, 2023, 7:22 PM

