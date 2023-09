News From Law.com

As his term as chair winds down, Thompson Coburn's Roman Wuller will spend most of the next year working closely with his successor, management and executive committee member Chris Hohn, as the firm moves to a next generation of leadership. "Basically Chris will start shadowing everything I do as chair, from working on strategic planning to working on budgeting. Over the next 11 months or so, I will complete his education," Wuller said.

Legal Services - Large Law

September 14, 2023, 3:05 PM

nature of claim: /