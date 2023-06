New Suit - Contract

Chubb, United Commercial Assurance and other defendants were hit with an insurance coverage lawsuit on Monday in New York Southern District Court. The suit, over allegedly damaged cargo, was brought by the Lakis Law Offices on behalf of In-Time Shipping Corp. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 1:23-cv-04919, In-Time Shipping Corp. v. Chubb et al.

Insurance

June 12, 2023, 7:54 PM

Plaintiffs

In Time Shipping Corp.

Lakis Law Offices

defendants

Chubb

Aishti Sal

Chubb European Group SE

Does 1 to 20

Hapag-Lloyd (America) LLC

Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellchaft

nature of claim: 120/over a maritime contract dispute