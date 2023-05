Removed To Federal Court

Lawyers at Bulter Snow on Wednesday removed an insurance coverage lawsuit against Prudential Insurance to Tennessee Middle District Court. The suit, pertaining to a life insurance policy, was filed by Mitchell & Mitchell on behalf of the Estate of Stanley Yeargins. The case is 3:23-cv-00503, In the Matter of: Estate of Stanley Yeargins et al v. Prudential Insurance Company of America et al.

Insurance

May 17, 2023, 6:54 PM

Plaintiffs

Caresse Desiree Yeargins

In the Matter of: Estate of Stanley Yeargins

Plaintiffs

Mitchell & Mitchell

defendants

Prudential Insurance Company of America

Makeba S. Yeargins

Noelle Anthony Tillman

defendant counsels

Bulter Snow

nature of claim: 110/over an insurance coverage dispute