In the Latest Quinn Emanuel Antitrust Win Against Big Banks,...

News From Law.com

The Litigation Daily sits down with David LeRay and Nicolas Siebert of Quinn Emanuel Urquhart & Sullivan, both based in New York. They previously worked on the team that brought home a half-billion class action settlement in a case alleging collusion by big banks in the stock lending market. Last month, the associates argued class certification issues before U.S. District Judge Jesse Furman in Manhattan in a separate case alleging a conspiracy to inflate the interest rates on variable rate demand obligations.

Banking & Financial Services

September 26, 2023, 7:30 AM

nature of claim: /